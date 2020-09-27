Chennai Air Customs arrest 3 people with gold worth Rs 83.7 lakh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) September 27 (ANI): Acting on a tip-off, the Chennai Air Customs arrested three passengers on their arrival from Dubai on Saturday night with 1.62 kg gold worth Rs 83.7 lakh.



Ramnathpuram residents Mohd Mustafa Meerasa Maraikkayar (43) and Sahubar Ali Aynjai (39) -- who arrived by an Indigo Airlines flight -- and Sheik Abdullah Habeeb (21) of Pudukkotai -- who arrived by an Air India Express flight -- were intercepted at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold. On questioning, they confessed to carrying bundles of gold paste, concealed in rectum.

"On their personal search, a total of seven bundles -- two each from Meerasa and Aynjai and three from Abdullah -- were recovered, along with five gold cut bits (weighing 100 grams each), which were concealed in their pant pockets. As much as 1.52 kg gold of 24 karat purity was extracted from the gold paste," said a release by the commissioner of Customs, adding further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

