Chennai Air Customs recovers 1.36 kg gold from aircraft toilet

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs on Saturday recovered 1.36 kg of gold worth Rs 65.38 lakh from two rear toilets of an aircraft arriving from Dubai.



"During rummaging of flight AI 906 which arrived from Dubai 1.36 kg of gold worth Rs 65.38 lakhs was recovered from two rear toilets of aircraft and seized as unclaimed," the statement said.

In a similar incident earlier this week, Chennai Air Customs recovered 1.72 kg gold worth Rs 79.78 lakhs from two passengers in two separate incidents at the Chennai Airport.

As per a statement from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs, Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai, in the first case, 1.28 kg of gold valued at Rs 59.18 lakhs was seized from a passenger coming from Thiruvananthapuram, Mohammed Anas (28). In the second case, 446 grams worth 20.6 lakhs was seized from a passenger arriving from Lucknow - Ravuathar Naina Mohamed (30). (ANI)

