1.45 kg gold worth Rs 78.4 lakhs was seized by Customs department in Chennai. [Photo/ANI]

Chennai Air Customs seizes 1.45 kg gold from passenger arriving from Dubai

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 21:45 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs seized 1.45 kg gold valued at Rs 78.4 lakhs from unaccompanied baggage of a passenger, who had arrived from Dubai at the airport here earlier.
"Gold foils covered with carbon were found concealed in cardboard sheets kept in toy boxes and bedspreads," the Customs department said.
The passenger was arrested. (ANI)

