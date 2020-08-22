Chennai Air Customs seizes 1.45 kg gold from passenger arriving from Dubai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chennai Air Customs seized 1.45 kg gold valued at Rs 78.4 lakhs from unaccompanied baggage of a passenger, who had arrived from Dubai at the airport here earlier.

"Gold foils covered with carbon were found concealed in cardboard sheets kept in toy boxes and bedspreads," the Customs department said.

The passenger was arrested. (ANI)

