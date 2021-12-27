Visual of gold seized by Chennai Airport Customs
Visual of gold seized by Chennai Airport Customs

Chennai airport customs seizes gold worth Rs 42.27 lakhs

ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 05:05 IST


Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 944 gms of gold worth Rs 42.27 lakhs from the baggage of three passengers who had arrived from Colombo and Sharjah.

Customs officials seized gold under the Customs Act. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl