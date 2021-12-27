Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 944 gms of gold worth Rs 42.27 lakhs from the baggage of three passengers who had arrived from Colombo and Sharjah.
Chennai airport customs seizes gold worth Rs 42.27 lakhs
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 05:05 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 27 (ANI): Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 944 gms of gold worth Rs 42.27 lakhs from the baggage of three passengers who had arrived from Colombo and Sharjah.