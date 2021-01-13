Chennai Airport gearing up for makeover, project worth Rs 2,467 cr underway

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): As the Chennai Airport is all set to get a swanky makeover due to tremendous traffic growth over the years, the authorities are planning modernisation of the airport in two phases to provide a world-class terminal to passengers.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,467 crores which also includes integration of airside corridor for seamless flow, augmentation of contact bays, integration of multi-level mechanized car park and Metro rail, according to the press release by the Corporate Communication Directorate of the Airports Authority of India on Wednesday.

The modernisation of the Chennai Airport is planned in two stages -- the first stage has seen dismantling of the existing Domestic Terminal T-2 with an area of 19,250 square metres (sqm) for construction of the new facility which is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2021, while the second phase of Chennai Airport Modernisation commenced in the year 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the prestigious project.

The second stage will be the demolishment of International Terminal T-3, with an area of 42,300 sqm. and construction of the New Terminal. The total project will be commissioned by December 2022.

The New combined terminal (Stage-1+ Stage-2) which will function as one large Integrated terminal for International and Domestic operations having a total area of 2,18,000 sqm will enhance the present capacity from 21 million passengers per annum to 35 million passengers per annum.



It will also be GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) compliant, with various eco-friendly materials planned to be used during the construction phase.



"A host of new facilities will ensure passengers flow is smooth and safety/security aspects are given equal importance. Apart from multiple lounges and master concessionaires, Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) Passenger Flow Monitoring System (PFMS) and Boarding Process Control e-Gates will enhance passenger convenience," the authorities said.

With the commissioning of Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP), the present 1200 car parking capacity will increase to 3,000. The buildings will accommodate car parking area along with spaces created for commercial use.

The AAI has also taken up works to enhance the efficiency of operational area (airside) of the airport by constructing Rapid Exit Taxiways (RET's), taxiways to the main runway (07/25), taxiway straightening works etc. The RETs will reduce runway occupancy time of aircraft.

The Chennai Airport is the fourth biggest airport in India in terms of passenger handled every year. (ANI)

