Chennai art teacher uses drawings to spread coronavirus awareness

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 3 (ANI): The scare of coronavirus spread may have compelled people to stay indoors but it has failed to stop artists from inspiring people with their creative pieces.

Recently, an art teacher in Chennai drew a series of coronavirus-related illustrations on pots and bulbs available at his home.

Artist Joel Fertician made COVID-19 related drawings on the clay pots and bulbs with slogans such as 'Stay indoors, Stay Safe'and 'Be Safe all in Lockdown'.

"I am an art teacher and I have been inside my home since the lockdown. So, as an awareness drive I have created numbers of pots and bulbs with coronavirus drawings to encourage people to take all safety measures," said Joel Fertician while speaking to ANI.

"I appeal to people to stay indoors and save our country," he added.

Interestingly, the artist also drew a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a handmade mask in one of the clay pots to send out a message to people to take all precautionary measures amid the spread of the lethal infection.

Some of the bulbs and the clay pots also have messages of social distancing where two men while covering their faces with masks are talking to each other with maintaining a one hand distance.

The coronavirus lockdown in India has been extended beyond May 4 for another two weeks. (ANI)

