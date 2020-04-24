Chennai artist modifies auto-rickshaw on theme of COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): An artist here has modified an auto-rickshaw on the theme of COVID-19 to spread awareness about the virus.

"The idea behind this is to create awareness among people who do not wear masks. People will have to pay fine if they will not wear masks," the artist said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has 1,629 COVID-19 cases, including 662 cured/discharged/migrated and 18 deaths. (ANI)