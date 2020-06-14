Chennai-based scientist claims connection between COVID-19 and solar eclipse

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): A scientist in Chennai has claimed the connection of COVID-19 outbreak with December 26 solar eclipse. According to the scientist, the coronavirus has broken out after a mutated particle interaction of the first neutron due to fission energy emitted after the solar eclipse.



Deducing a possible theory, Dr KL Sundar Krishna, Nuclear and Earth Scientist told ANI, "Since December 2019, coronavirus has surfaced to perish our lives. As per my understanding, there is a planetary configuration with new alignment in the solar system after December 26, when the last solar eclipse occurred."

"The virus has occurred from the upper atmosphere due to the inter-planetary force variation, a new alignment in which the Earth has created a conducive atmosphere. For the first neutrons (with no charge in nature), are coming out of most fission energy from the sun," said Krishna adding, "They may have started nucleating (nucleus formation) with foreign absorbing material which could be a nucleus of the biomolecule, Bio-nuclear interaction taken place in the upper atmosphere. The mutation of the biomolecular structure (protein) might have been a possible source of this virus."

Krishna also said that the mutation process was maybe noticed first in China but then there are no proofs and evidence. It could be an outburst of an experiment or deliberate attempt.

According to the scientist, the upcoming solar eclipse could be a turning point. The intensity of the sun rays (fission energy) coming will make the virus inactive.

"We do not have to panic as this is a natural process happening in the planetary configuration. The sunlight and solar eclipse will be its natural remedy for this virus," Krishan added. (ANI)

