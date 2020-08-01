Chennai: Cinema theater in Koyambedu offers parking space to flower vendors

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): To help the flower traders struggling with not having a permanent marketplace since lockdown, Rohini theater in Chennai's Koyambedu area offered its parking space to flower vendors.

According to a flower vendor, "We had no place after the flower market was shut during the nationwide lockdown. But, we are grateful to the owner of the cinema hall who allowed us to set up a temporary market in the parking space."

"We were allotted very less space in Madavaram which is very far away, so we started to sell on the streets of Chennai in small vans," he added.

He also urged the government to take steps to allot them a proper space for the market soon. (ANI)

