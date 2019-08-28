Chennai: Congress workers protest against vandalism of Bhim Rao statue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Party workers of the Indian National Congress (INC) here on Wednesday staged a protest against alleged vandalism of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue in Vedarayanam, which took place on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Congress former president and senior Congress leader Kumari Anandan, participant of the protest, told ANI, "North Chennai Congress District Secretary Veerapandian organised this protest. Ambedkar was a law intellectual and even Mahatma Gandhi had said that he was the best lawmaker. Still, we have more than 600 villages in Tamil Nadu where untouchability is prevalent."

"Gandhi ji said untouchability and liquor should be eradicated. Hereafter, this kind of act (vandalising Ambedkar statue) should not happen and immediate action should be taken against people who were indulged in this (who vandalised Ambedkar statue in Vedaranyam)," Anandan added.

Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu witnessed the alleged vandalisation of the Ambedkar statue as a part of unrest on Sunday, located close to Vedaranyam police station, following a clash between two communities. (ANI)