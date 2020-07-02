Chennai Corporation launches Programme to screen residents in slum areas for COVID-19

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], July 2 (ANI): Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash has started the Community Intervention Programme in Tondiarpet area for screening the residents in slum areas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In association with 93 NGOs, we rolled out this program around 40-45 days ago. We have around 1,979 nodes, classified as backward areas and slums. We wanted to especially focus on poor and vulnerable people," Prakash told ANI.

"All slum households will be screened and surveyed every day. We'll have a specific focus on vulnerable and aged population," he added. (ANI)

