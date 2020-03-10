Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): A Chennai court has dismissed the plea filed by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) seeking direction to police to register a case against actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth over his remarks on Periyar.
Earlier this year, the Madras High Court dismissed a case filed against Rajinikanth over his comment on Periyar. The case was filed by DVK.
On the 50th anniversary event of a Tamil magazine, Rajinikanth had reportedly said on January 14 that at a rally in 1971 led by late Periyar, idols of Lord Ram and Sita were taken out without any clothes on them and the deities also featured a garland of sandals.
Rajinikanth refused to apologise for his remarks on Periyar saying that the comments were based on reports that have already appeared in the media. (ANI)
Chennai court dismisses plea seeking case against Rajinikanth over Periyar remark
ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:51 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): A Chennai court has dismissed the plea filed by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) seeking direction to police to register a case against actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth over his remarks on Periyar.