Chennai: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.21 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20 (ANI): Custom officials on Monday seized 2,234 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.12 crore during a search at Chennai International Airport, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, customs officials intercepted five passengers who had arrived from Dubai and Colombo on February 18.



"During the search, 2,234 grams of gold valued at Rs 1.21 crore were recovered under the Customs Act," an official said.

Further investigations are going on.



In another development, customs officials intercepted two passengers who had arrived from Dubai and Colombo on February 19. "During the search, officials seized 1,002 grams of gold worth Rs 50.29 lakh were recovered."

In a related development, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 900.25 grams of gold worth Rs 43 lakhs at Kochi airport on February 19.

The officials informed that on the basis of profiling done by the officers of the customs AIU A batch, a passenger coming from Sharjah to Kochi Airport by flight G9 426 was intercepted at the green channel. "During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 900.25 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized," the official informed.

It was the fifth case of smuggling reported from Kochi in the past five days. On February 17, customs officials seized gold worth 20 Lakh. While, three days back in a separate case a traveller from Abu Dhabi, a resident of Kasargod was apprehended at the Kochi Airport with 857 grams of Gold worth Rs 43 Lakh.

Whereas in the two separate incidents reported on February 14, gold worth Rs 1.41 crore were seized in three individual cases. (ANI)

