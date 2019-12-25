Chennai: Customs seize gold worth Rs 21 lakhs at Airport, one arrested

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Customs officials have confiscated gold worth Rs 21 lakhs from a person at Chennai Airport on Tuesday.

The accused is arrested and is identified as P Vaishnav (24) hailing from Kerala who arrived from Trivandrum at the Chennai airport.

Customs informed that he was carrying the Gold in paste form concealed in his rectum.

"On extraction 615 grams of gold valued at Rs 21 Lakhs was recovered and the same was seized under Customs Act 1962," said the press release by Customs (ANI)

