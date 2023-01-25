Chennai: DMK minister 'throws stone' at workers over delay in bringing chair

Tiruvallur (Chennai) [India], January 24 (ANI): DMK minister SM Nasar on Tuesday allegedly threw a stone at party workers for a delay in bringing chairs for him at an event in Tiruvallur.

In a video of the alleged incident that went viral, the minister is purportedly seen picking up a stone and throwing it in the direction of the party workers.



The minister for Milk and Dairy Development had reportedly come to inspect the arrangements for an event to be held on Wednesday.

Reacting to the purported visuals, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai attacked the DMK minister for "treating people like slaves".

"In India's history, has anybody seen a govt minister throwing stones at people? Display of this by a @arivalayam party DMK Govt Minister, Thiru @Avadi_Nasar. Throwing stones at people in frustration. No decency, No decorum & treating people like slaves! That's DMK for you," Annamalai said in a tweet. (ANI)

