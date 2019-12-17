Chennai: DMK's Kanimozhi protests against newly-enacted citizenship law

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker Kanimozhi on Tuesday protested against the amended citizenship law and raised slogans against the Central and state government.

People gathered in huge numbers and chanted, "We oppose, we oppose, we oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)". Clad in a black saree, Kanimozhi stood on the dais to show her disapproval with the newly enacted law.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Since the Bill has received presidential assent, there have been protests against it in several parts of the country. (ANI)