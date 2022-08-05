Chennai doctor gets gold medal in DNB course

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5 (ANI): Dr T Jayanthi, a student of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) in a Hospital in Chennai has been awarded the Gold Medal by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences in Ophthalmology.



Dr Jayanthi was recently awarded the Gold Medal at the recently held 21st convocation ceremony of NBE in Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Dr Jayanthi, a mother of two children, joined the DNB program at Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital in 2017 and graduated in 2020.

Diplomate of National Board (DNB) is a postgraduate programme awarded to specialist medical practitioners in India after completion of a three-year residency. DNB courses are run by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), New Delhi, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. (ANI)

