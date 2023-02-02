Chennai: G20 delegates get glimpse of handicrafts in Mahabalipuram

Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): G20 delegates, who arrived in Tamil Nadu to attend the first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group, got a glimpse of the state's handicrafts in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.



The delegates arrived on January 31 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IITM) Research Park in Chennai to participate in the 'Role of Digital Technologies in Education seminar.'

The foreign delegates were welcomed in a traditional way with a ceremonial stole.

Musical instruments were played to welcome foreign delegates at the IITM Research Park as they arrived to attend the meeting.



Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said India's G20 Presidency aims to strive for "equitable growth for all".

"The G20 Education Working Group provides member countries with an opportunity to underline common priorities, reiterate common commitments, and evolve common action for improving the reach, quality and outcomes of education. As envisioned by our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the aim of India's G20 Presidency is to strive for just and equitable growth for all, in a sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive manner," the minister told ANI.

He also said the objective was reflected in the theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', and the Indian tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family).

"The aim of the Education Working Group under India's presidency is therefore to work collectively and evolve solutions that will help all countries and societies to strengthen their education systems and attain the targets under the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4," he added.

He also welcomed the G20 delegates at the first G20 Education Working Group Meeting here and said he looks forward to the ideas and proposed initiatives to ensure quality education for all.

India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country this year.

As India takes over the Presidency, the working group aims to work together with G20 countries to bridge gaps in quality education and skilling. (ANI)

