Chennai govt hospital prepared to tackle situation arising out of COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): R. Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai on Thursday asserted that they are prepared to tackle situation arising out of coronavirus and added that requisite measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

She also informed ANI that the medical center has created separate rooms to examine the patients suspected of fallen prey to this disease.

"We have taken all precautionary measures, got twelve isolation rooms and a designated team that can handle cases if any. We have an adequate stock position," she said.

"Last month, we had 10 suspects who tested negative."

Yesterday while addressing a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that there were 28 cases of coronavirus in the country and added that universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Novel coronavirus has killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

