Chennai International Airport facilitates smooth customs clearance for two relief, evacuation flights

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Chennai International Airport on Friday facilitated smooth customs clearance for two relief/evacuation flights.

"On 10.4.2020 Friday Customs at Chennai International Airport facilitated smooth customs clearance for two relief/evacuation flights. Scoot Tiger Airlines flight TR-0579 carrying 248 passengers to Singapore left Chennai Airport at 01.20 hrs early morning," according to a release by Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

"DRUK AIR- Royal Bhutan Airlines flight KB603 which was handled by Air India, carrying 80 passengers to Paro (Bhutan) left Chennai Airport at 13:10 hrs," the release said.

Chaudhary said that Customs had earlier facilitated eight special relief/evacuation flights, carrying 1304 foreign nationals to Kuala Lumpur, Paris, Frankfurt and Muscat during COVID -19 lockdown while taking care to follow all precautions.

Domestic and international flights were suspended last month in the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

