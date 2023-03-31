Chennai: Kalakshetra college students' agitation halted temporarily, to resume on Friday morning

Thiruvanmiyur (Chennai) [India], March 31 (ANI): The students of the Kalakshetra college in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur who were protesting over delay in action against a professor and others, against whom sexual harassment allegations surfaced recently, halted their agitation temporarily post-midnight.

"Large numbers of students were protesting since Thursday afternoon, and a call for a temporary halt was made by Kalakshetra students' representatives at around 02.00 am," sources told ANI.

According to Kalakshetra students' representative, since protesters are tired they said they are going to temporarily halt the protest till Friday morning. "Our protest will start by Friday 7 AM again," they said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, the Kalakshetra Educational Institute was shut down after a protest by students over the lack of action against the professor who allegedly sexually harassed the students, informed the institute's authorities.

The students of Kalakshetra Educational Institute, which operates under the control of the central government, sat on a protest inside the institute to take action against the professor who sexually harassed the students.

Students raised allegations on social media that a professor was sexually harassing students.

Subsequently, the National Commission for Women ordered the Tamil Nadu Police to conduct an investigation.

A complaint had been filed by a girl victim from Kalakshetra at Adyar Police Station.

Earlier on March 25, the official handle of the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote, "As per media report, in the case of sexual harassment allegations at Kalakshetra institution, the Director's clarification and the internal complaints committee report did not find any evidence of sexual harassment on campus.

"National Commission for Women withdrew its order for a police investigation on the grounds and it is informed that no one had been sexually harassed there."

"The Commission has come to a conclusion to close the matter as the victim has denied sexual harassment while she was inquired by the IC committee," it further read.

The administration is reluctant to take action against the concerned teacher as they have been working for a long time and all the students studying there have joined the sit-in protest to demand appropriate action against the concerned teachers.

The students said that the protest will continue in the absence of any concrete response from the college administration regarding taking formal action against the professor.

The institution said that the Director and the Deputy Director from the administration have spoken to the students taking into consideration the sentiments and grievances of the students."On March 29, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) also visited our campus and made enquiries about the allegations," it added.

The Foundation had already sought an explanation from the persons against whom some allegations have been made and on receipt of their explanation, the Chairman and the Governing Board will consider the appropriate action that has to be taken in accordance with its Rules and Regulations and in conformity with the law.

The Chairman and the Governing Board are fully appraised of protests and grievances and all steps will be taken to ensure that no person who is involved in any unsavoury activity in the Foundation will be spared, the statement read. (ANI)