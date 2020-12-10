Chennai man falls in open manhole, dies

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): A 56-year-old man died in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday after falling into a manhole, which was left open due to waterlogging on the road.



According to the officials, the man identified as Narasiman was a driver from Kodambakkam area. He was walking near Kodambakkam bridge when he fell into a manhole, which was left open due to waterlogging in the area due to recent rain.

While a preliminary investigation is being conducted to identify the nature of death, the corporation suspects the man suffered a heart attack at the time of the incident. (ANI)

