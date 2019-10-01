Gold bars recovered from the arrested person. Photo/ANI
Gold bars recovered from the arrested person. Photo/ANI

Chennai: Man held with six gold bars worth Rs 21.3 lakh

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:56 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A person was arrested at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday for allegedly possessing six gold bars weighing a total of 555 grams.
The total value of these gold bars is said to be Rs 21.3 lakhs. The arrested person has been identified as Saddam Hussain (25).
Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport in a statement said, "On Tuesday based on information one Saddam Hussain, 25, Jammalamadugu (AP) who had arrived from Riyadh via Muscat by Oman Airways Flight."
The statement informed that he was intercepted at the exit of arrival hall on suspicion and added that six gold bars weighing a total of 555 grams were found concealed inside Murukku maker (utensil) on examination of his check-in baggage.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:26 IST

PM Modi has paid true respects to Mookerjee by repealing Article...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true respects to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee by repealing Article 370 and the move has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India forever by remov

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:24 IST

AP govt to sell onion at Rs 25 per kg in Rythu Bazaar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Keeping in view the steep rise in onion prices, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to sell the vegetable at the rate of Rs 25 per kg in government-run Rythu Bazaar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:15 IST

DMK urges PM Modi to make Tamil an official language

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Tamil as "one of the most ancient living languages", DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday urged him to take "all necessary steps" to make it one of the official languages of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:13 IST

Rahul skips important candidates selection meetings for Maha,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was absent from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting called by the party president Sonia Gandhi at her residence on Tuesday to select candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:02 IST

Possibility of me getting ticket cannot be ruled out: Eknath Khadse

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Tuesday expressed hope of contesting as a BJP candidate saying that the possibility of him getting a ticket cannot be ruled out.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Pak a living example of fiscal mismanagement, Khan struggling to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that any mismanagement like "in our neighborhood" can lead to fiscal chaos and took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan for using a special plane of Saudi Crown Prince on his trip to the US.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:52 IST

General Rawat hands over vehicles, military spares to Chief of...

Male [Maldives], Oct 1 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday handed over vehicles and various military spares to Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:51 IST

Announcement of Ayodhya Ram temple construction around Diwali,...

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): BJP MP Arjunlal Meena on Tuesday said that the announcement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be made around the festival of Diwali this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:44 IST

Vijayawada: Photo exhibition marking Gandhi's 150th birth...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, a photo exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi's statues around the world was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:32 IST

Karnataka: 4 killed after car collides with lorry

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Four people lost their lives in a road accident here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

India at UNGA presented a clear choice between peaceful...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appreciated the way India effectively unveiled its vision for lasting peace and development for humanity at the United Nations General Secretary (UNGA) and hit out at Pakistan for its mindset of 'violence, terrorism and warm

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

Rahul Gandhi urges for timely compensation to flood-affected in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stressing on providing post-flood relief and rehabilitation to the people of the state.

Read More
iocl