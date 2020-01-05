Chennai: MK Stalin unveils statue of former CM M. Karunanidhi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin unveiled a statue of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Saidapet here on Sunday.

"Local body election results are out and we have won the majority in rural local body elections. Earlier it has been found that in local body polls, the ruling government wins every time but this time we took a lead," said MK Stalin.

The first phase of polling was held on December 27, 2019, for 1,546 posts in Ramanathapuram, Thirupullani, mandapam, RS Mangalam, and Thiruvadanai, while the second phase of the elections was held on December 30, 2019, for 2,144 seats in the areas of Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainargovil, Mudukulathur, Kamudi, and Kadaladi.

Karunanidhi served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for almost two decades over five terms between 1969 and 2011. He was a ten-time president of DMK. He also worked in the Tamil film industry as a screenwriter before entering politics (ANI)

