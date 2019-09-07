Chennai: Officers Training Academy holds passing out parade for 183 trainees

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 7 (ANI): A passing out parade was held for a total of 183 students who graduated as cadets from the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.

The graduated cadets also include those hailing from Maldives, Bhutan, Fiji, Seychelles and Uganda.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Satinder Kumar Saini.

Addressing the gathered audience, Saini said, "I compliment the cadets for their parade. I'm indeed happy for the 12 gentleman cadets and 9 lady cadets from Bhutan, Seychelles, Maldives, Fiji and Uganda who have successfully completed their training. My congratulation to the governments and countrymen to let these young men and women into their defence forces."

"I'm filled with immense pride and optimism. I congratulate all the young and vibrant leaders who are our future army. In the process of training, you have shown great determination and have come out with flying colours," he added.

The 183 cadets include 153 men and 30 women.

A day ahead of the parade, cadets, their trainers and teams from the Indian Army showcased equestrian, para-motor, gymnastics and gatka at the academy. (ANI)

