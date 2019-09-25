Chennai: Overseas Indian Affairs organised workshop for Nodal Officers on safe, orderly migration

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Overseas Indian Affairs on Wednesday organised an awareness workshop for Nodal Officers of District Non-Resident Tamils Centre on safe, orderly and regular migration at Chennai.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

Overseas Indian Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet said, "Awareness Workshop for Nodal Officers of District Non-Resident Tamils Centre on safe, orderly and regular migration organised today at Chennai in collaboration with Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Govt of Tamil Nadu."

A few days ago, four Pre-Departure Orientation Training Centers at Patna, Darbhanga, Gaya and Muzzafarpur were inaugurated.

"On the auspicious occasion of Shram Kalyan Diwas, four Pre-Departure Orientation Training Centers at Patna, Darbhanga, Gaya and Muzzafarpur inaugurated by Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister and Hon'ble Minister, Labour Resource Department, Govt of Bihar," Overseas Indian Affairs had said in a tweet on September 16.

The voluntary Pre-Departure Orientation Training [PDOT] programme for Indians migrating abroad for employment achieved a new milestone on July 17 this year when the total number of emigrants imparted PDOT crossed 50,000.

The MEA in a statement on July 30 this year had said, "The voluntary Pre-Departure Orientation Training [PDOT] programme for Indians migrating abroad for employment, started by the Ministry of External Affairs in January 2018 achieved a new milestone on 17 July 2019 when the total number of emigrants imparted PDOT crossed 50,000."

Initially, the one day PDOT programmes were rolled out at two centres each in Delhi and Mumbai, however, the number of PDOT Centres have been increased to 10, out of which six are managed by National Skill Development Corporation [NSDC] at Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Kochi and the remaining 4 at Jaipur, and Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar by State Government agencies of Rajasthan and Telangana, respectively.

PDOT is one of the several initiatives and mechanisms of MEA to ensure a safe, orderly, legal and humane migration process in the framework of our motto 'Surakshit Jaaye, Prashikshit Jaaye, Vishwas ke Saath Jaaye".

The Ministry in its statement on July 30 had said that it is taking further steps aimed at imparting Pre-Departure Orientation Training to 5 Lakh Indian emigrants going for overseas employment by 2022. (ANI)

