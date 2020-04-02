Chennai police officer uses 'Corona gear' to spread awareness

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): In order to ensure that people abide by the social distancing norm, Inspector Rajesh Kumar visited different markets in Villivakkam area of Chennai to spread awareness about the COVID-19 while wearing a coronavirus themed mask, shield, and mace, here on Thursday.

"We are insisting people not to come out and stay inside their homes," Babu told ANI.

He added: "This particular market--a busy market--here, we are advising people to maintain social distance and that is why we thought to do something in order to make people understand the importance of social distancing."

Speaking on the attire he was wearing, he said that the shield signifies "protection from coronavirus if people maintain social distance and if they did not maintain social distance, the shield would not protect them but the coronavirus may attack".

With regard to the public's reaction to the initiative, he said: "People do understand the message. When I go to the people and ask them to maintain one metre of social distance, they do agree."

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

