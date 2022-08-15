Chennai port gets major infrastructure boost under PM Gati Shakti scheme

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 (ANI): Working aggressively to boost infrastructure capacity at the Chennai Port and to achieve the objective of becoming Atmanirbhar by 2047, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated a New Drive Through Container Scanner and laid foundation stones for two Sewage Treatment Plants.

A new Drive Through Container Scanner was inaugurated by the Union Minister, accompanied by Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, at the port to drive up Economies of Scale to boost business and trade.

As the country celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), it was decided that the port will install a 20 meters high National Flag Mast. This foundation will hold a National Flag with a height of 18 feet & width of 12 feet. The structure will be able to withstand a wind velocity upto 140 Kms per hour. At such a stature, the National Flag will instill patriotic feelings & remind of the contributions made by our forefathers to win the freedom of the country.

According to Shipping Ministry, Sonowal also laid the foundation stones for two Sewage Treatment Plants at the port in order to champion the cause of sustainable growth.

"The combined capacity of these two plants is pegged at 130 Kilo Litres per Day (KLD), with one at 90 KLD and the other at 40 KLD capacity. The water generated through these plants will be used within the Port reducing its dependence on usage of fresh water," the ministry said.

The Union Minister also launched a Computer upgradation programme at the Port in order to augment IT infrastructure at the port. A total of 440 units of modern computer set-ups are to be set up as per this programme.



Highlighting the role of PM Gati Shakti as an Advantage factor, Sonowal, said "As we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we must remember the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set for the country to become Atmanirbhar by 2047 when the country will be celebrating a century of freedom. During these 25 years, which the honourable Prime Minister has termed Amrit Kaal, we must work hard and with a laser-sharp focus to bring home this objective and make our country the best in the world."

"Such a unique model envisioned by PM Modi is PM Gati Shakti model. We can unlock huge potential by applying our resources and securing Advantage Gati Shakti. I am happy to share with you all that Chennai Port is working to secure this advantage absolutely. Many projects like Bunker Berth at Bharathi Dock, development of the Goods Shed facility at Jolarpet, a new Elevated Road from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal, development of Multimodal Logistics Park at Mappedu, Chennai and many more are on the path to avail this advantage and unlock great trade potential for the country," the Minister added.

As many as 300 employees of Chennai Port formed a human National Flag at West Quay IV Berth of the Port in order to evoke the spirit of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' among the common people of the region.

The people - led by Sarbananda Sonowal - also enthusiastically took part in a cleanliness drive at Besant Nagar Beach as part of the Swacha Sagar Surakshit Sagar campaign.

Sonowal also handed over compensation to 16 family members of Chennai Port Authority who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chennai Port has been playing a crucial role in the industrialisation of southern India. Following the acquisition of the Kamarajar Port, the Chennai port has been doing good business. In FY2021-22, the port handled 48.6 MMT of cargo and registered an increase of 11.5 per cent compared with the cargo handled during the last year in spite of the Covid-19 backdrop.

The Chennai port earned a record net surplus of Rs 113.15 crores in FY 2020-21, their highest in a decade. (ANI)

