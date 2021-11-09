Chennai rains: Tamil Nadu CM orders free food distribution through Amma Canteens

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Tuesday that free food will be distributed through Amma Canteens until the current spell of intense rain ends.



Speaking to reporters, the CM said, "I have ordered to give free food at all Amma Canteens till the current heavy bout rains end. The Chennai Corporation will help to prepare Sambar rice, curd rice, chappatis and supplied to people for free."

He further said, "The IMD has issued a red alert for three days in Chennai. I have reviewed the situation and ordered to provide free food and other relief measures. The ministers and officials are also visiting flood-affected areas." (ANI)

