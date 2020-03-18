Chennai reports second COVID-19 case, patient hails from Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Chennai has reported its second positive case of the novel coronavirus. The patient, who hails from Delhi, continues to remain in isolation and is stable, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar confirmed on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu health Secretary Beela Rajesh on Monday had informed that the first patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Chennai continues to remain in isolation and is stable.

COVID-19 cases in India have now reached 152. (ANI)