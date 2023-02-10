Chennai: Shutter of jewellery shop cut by welding machine; gold and diamonds found missing

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): About 9 kg of gold and diamonds worth verRs 20 lakhs were found missing from a jewellery shop in Chennai, with suspected thieves cutting a hole in the metal shutter of the outlet to decamp with the valuables, police said.

Over 8 kg of jewellery and diamonds were stolen from J.L. Gold Palace showroom on Paper Mills Road in Perambur on Thursday night by suspects who drilled holes and cut the metal shutter of the outlet.

According to Sridhar, 36, the ower of JL Gold Palace situated in the Perambur area of the city, he had shut shop on February 9 at 9:30 pm and when he returned the next morning he found that the main shutter of the shop had been drilled into with a welding machine.



He approached police station and filed a complaint that his shop had been ransacked and about 9 kg of gold and diamonds worth 20 lakhs were missing.

"The doors of the locker room inside the shop had been cut with a welding machine and Gold and Diamond jewellery had been missing," the jewellery shop owner alleged.

Police who arrived at the shop have taken the CCTV hard disk from inside the shop and have registered a case under the relevant sections.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

