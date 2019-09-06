Representative Image
Chennai students eager to witness Chandrayaan-2's landing on Moon

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:34 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): School students from Chennai have expressed delight and excitement as only a few hours are left for Chandrayaan-2's soft-landing on the lunar surface.
Koushik a student said, "Chandrayyan 2 also called 'Vikram' has completed almost 90 per cent of its mission and its all set to land on the surface of the moon at 1:55 in the midnight, and it will examine all the area of the moon. At this proud moment, I want to say thanks to ISRO's K Sivan who has put a lot of efforts."
Mrinalini, who seemed over-enthusiastic about this mission said, "At this moment, I feel really proud to speak about India's greatest mission Chandrayaan 2. K Sivan who comes from a poor background like that of APJ Abdul Kalam has become my inspiration, and under his guidance, we are going to land on the surface of the moon, I am really very excited about it."
She further asserted, "By this mission, we have fulfilled the dream of former president APJ Abdul Kalam, who wanted our nation to progress in space missions."
Urging all the children to watch the landing, she said, 'it's my humble request to the younger generation of our country, don't miss watching this historic landing."
Sabarish, who had depth knowledge about Chandrayaan-2 said that the last 15 minutes of the landing is going to be so crucial, if the moon had an atmosphere, it would have been much easier, we would have deployed a parachute and slowly reduced the speed and landed on the moon, but now in this case of no atmosphere, speed has to be reduced very accurately.
He added, "wheels of the rover have Ashoka chakra imprinted on it, that would leave its impression on the surface of the moon, and it has been manufactured with just 978 crores, much lower than that of other countries."
After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey towards the moon's surface on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

