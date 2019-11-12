Chennai: Total 1.6 kg gold worth Rs 59 lakh seized by Customs at airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Customs officers posted at Anna International Airport, Chennai seized total 1.6 kg gold worth Rs 59 lakh recovered in two different incidents on Monday.

"On Monday morning, one Nasim (49) of Ramanathapuram who had arrived from Dubai via Colombo, was intercepted at the exit. On examining his checked-in baggage, show eyelets made of gold concealed in the shoes and gold wires concealed inside the refills of ball pens were recovered," said Commissioner of Customs in a statement.

Gold weighing 231 grams valued at Rs 8.6 lakh was recovered from Nasim's possession.

In another incident, five people namely Mohammed Ali Jinna (69), Saddam Hussain (32), Vasanth (31), Ashraf Ali (23) and Jabarullah Khan (35) had arrived at the airport from Colombo. They were intercepted by the customs officials at the exit.

"On persistent questioning, all the five passengers admitted to have concealed gold in the form of rubbery paste in the rectum. On extraction, 1.36 kg gold valued at Rs 50.4 lakh was recovered," the Commissioner of Customs added.

Total 1.6 kg gold valued at Rs 59 lakh was recovered and seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

