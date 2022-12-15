Chhapra hooch tragedy: LoP accuses govt of hiding actual number of deaths

Chhapra (Bihar) [India], December 15 (ANI): Bihar leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday accused the state government of hiding the actual number of deaths in the Chhapra hooch tragedy by "burning the bodies" without any post-mortem.

"By burning bodies without doing a post-mortem, they wanted to show less number of deaths. We've come here to know the truth," Sinha said.

BJP delegation reached Chhapra to meet affected families of the hooch tragedy that took place in the state where the death toll touched 39.

He slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded his resignation.

"Bihar CM is fully responsible and he must resign," Sinha further said.



In its wake, Masrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Earlier, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs protested outside the state assembly today over the hooch tragedy.

Bihar Chief Minister entered the State Assembly in Patna through a gathering of BJP MLAs protesting the Chapra hooch tragedy.

The protesters were holding banners and raising slogans against the government.

Kumar had earlier told media persons waiting for his reaction on the 39 deaths so far in the Chhapra hooch tragedy that if "someone consumes spurious liquor, they will die" as he came under heavy pressure on his alleged failed excise policy.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. (ANI)

