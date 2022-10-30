Chhath: UP CM's appeal gets massive support from public; secures vast space on social media

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's appeal to celebrate the 'Chhath' festival in a clean and safe manner has received immense support from the public with the hashtag #Swachh_Surakshit_Chhath becoming one of the top trends on Twitter.

This is the first time that on the Chief Minister's call, along with maintaining safety standards, the appeal of ensuring cleanliness on Chhath festival has been taken up by internet users.

The hashtag on Sunday trended on the number one position. It also managed to reach about 213 crore people. At the same time, about 11,000 Twitter users posted their thoughts using the hashtag while about 18,000 people engaged with the hashtag.

In pursuance of CM Yogi's directives, tight security arrangements have been made at all the puja ghats of the state. Apart from this, detailed guidelines have also been given regarding the cleaning of ghats.



The Chief Minister has also appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the festival ensuring the cleanliness of the ghats. After the festival, the ghats will be cleaned by conducting a special cleanliness campaign in the state.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal.

Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi.

As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

The four-day festival started on October 28, Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday. On each day, people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31. (ANI)

