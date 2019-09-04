Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus awarded as the best 'Swachh Iconic Place' in India

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMST) was adjudged as the best 'Swachh Iconic Place' in India by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation on Tuesday.

This award will be given at a ceremony to be held on September 6 during Swachh Mahatsav at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

CSMT competed for this Best Swachh Iconic Place in India with 30 other places as selected in all three phases. This award will be received by the Ministry of Railways jointly along with BMC and CSR Partner.

The Parameters considered to adjudge the best 'Swachh Iconic Place' were-- "Accomplishment of Action Plan, Participation/Involvement of stakeholders in the execution of action plans, Fund leveraged, Fund Utilized, Cleanliness in the peripheral area, Visibility of Swachh Iconic Place, Sustainability of Initiatives, Evidences of visibility of differences," read a press release by Central Railways.

Earlier today, Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had also announced that it has received 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' by Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

The initiative 'Swachch Iconic Places' was launched in 2016 under Swachh Bharat Mission. It was initiated to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to take iconic places and their surroundings to higher standards of cleanliness. (ANI)

