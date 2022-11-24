Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendant writes to President Murmu, PM Modi over Koshiyari statement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Taking note of the recent remarks by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Rajyasabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle, who is also a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others and demanded to sack Koshyari.

"The statements made by the governor and the spokesperson of BP are very contradictory to the beliefs of the nation it would only be appropriate if you could take measures to remove Hon. Governor of Maharashtra. Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and the nation, that you stand in solidarity with the people's belief and faith in Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. Thanking you," read the letter.

MP Bhonsle also highlighted that Maharashtra Governor in the past had also made " objectionable remarks" against Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.



"I personally condone the statements made by them against Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. The Hon. Governor of Maharashtra prior to this incident had made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribal Phule. Even after these statements were objected to by the public by and large the hon. Governor chooses not to alter himself against such inflammatory remarks," the letter added.

Bhonsle also wrote to Union Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also demanded action against Sudhanshu Trivedi.

His remarks came after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on November 19 stoked a fresh controversy as he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

Addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad on Saturday, the Maharashtra governor said, "If someone asks who your idol is, you don't have to go out looking for one. You will find them right here in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has become an old idol now, you can find new ones -- from Babasaheb Ambedkar to (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways) Nitin Gadkari."

An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders. (ANI)

