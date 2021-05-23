Chhatrasal case: Delhi Police seeks 12-day custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): After the arrest of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Sunday, Delhi Police is now seeking his 12-day custody in connection with the murder case of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told Delhi court that 12 days custodial interrogation of Kumar is required for identifying others accused in the case.

According to Shrivastava, custodial interrogation is required to recover weapons, to take the accused to areas of crime and to recover cloth that he was wearing at the time of the offence.

However, Kumar's counsel is opposing the plea filed by the police for his custody.

Meanwhile, Delhi Court has reserved the order on the matter and will announce it after some time.



The 38-year-old wrestler, Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on Sunday in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case relating to the alleged killing of Sagar Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium on May 4.

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Sushil Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them, died during treatment. (ANI)

