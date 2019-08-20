Chhattisgarh: 10 cows found dead in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): As many as 10 cows were found dead inside a room in Barbaspur village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

"10 cows were found dead. As per the post mortem report, the cause of death is due to suffocation. We are further looking into the matter," said an official.

Police said that they got a complaint from Sarpanch after which they have started investigating the matter.

"We had received a complaint from the Sarpanch that he used to keep the keys of Kanji House with him. One person had asked him for the keys, but permission was not given. Later he got to know that some cows have died inside a room there. We are investigating the matter now," said UBS Chouhan, ASP, Rajnandgaon. (ANI)

