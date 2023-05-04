Chhattisgarh: 10 killed, one injured in road accident, CM Baghel expresses grief

Balod (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 4 (ANI): As many as 10 people died and a child was seriously injured after a truck and car collided near Jagatra in Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday night, informed police officials.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Balod Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the injured has been referred to Raipur for better treatment.



"10 killed and one child seriously injured after a truck and car collided near Jagatra in Balod district. The injured has been referred to Raipur for better treatment. Search for the driver of the truck underway," he said.



Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the loss of life and prayed for the recovery of the injured.



"It has just been reported that 10 people have died and one girl is in critical condition in a collision between a Bolero and a truck going to a marriage function near Balodgahan between Purur and Charma in Balod. May God give peace to the departed souls and courage to their families. I pray for the recovery of the injured girl," Tweeted Baghel.

https://twitter.com/bhupeshbaghel/status/1653840603526864902

Further investigation is underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

