Chhattisgarh: 2 jawans killed in Naxal attack in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) February 20 (ANI): Two security personnel, including a constable of district police, were killed in a Naxal attack in insurgency-hit Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, said a police officer.

The incident took place at a restive location under Bortalav police station limits near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border during morning hours, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lakhan Patle.

A constable of the district force and a jawan of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed in the attack, said the officer.



The officer further elaborated that the deceased security personnel were identified as DF Head Constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and CAF jawan as Lalit Kumar Samarth. In the attack, Head Constable Rajput sustained six bullet wounds and died on the spot while Lalit suffered a bullet injury on his head. Lalit succumbed to bullet injuries on the way to the hospital.

After being informed about the incident, Durg Range IG Anand Chhabra rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, said ASP Patle.

A probe has been launched to ascertain why the security personnel went to the spot and how the incident took place, said ASP Patle, adding that in the backdrop of the incident, police have heightened search in the area. (ANI)

