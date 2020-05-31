Chhattisgarh: 2 killed, 1 injured after CAF personnel opens fire

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel allegedly opened fire from his AK-47 rifle at his colleagues here in Narayanpur district last night, killing two of them on the spot and injuring one other, police said on Saturday.

As per police, Assistant Platoon Commander Ghanshyam Kumeti of 9th battalion B Company of Chhattisgarh Armed Force opened fire from his AK-47 rifle on Platoon Commander Lachhram Premi, at Amdai Ghati Camp, Narayanpur last night.

While Premi sustained three bullet injuries, platoon commander Bindhesvar Sahani and head constable Rameshwar Sahu died on the spot. The injured personnel is undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)





