Chhattisgarh: 2 more COVID-19 patients discharged, total 36 recovered

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Two more coronavirus patients were discharged in Raipur on Thursday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 36. With this, the state has only two active COVID-19 cases left.

The patients who were discharged today are the residents of Korba district.

"Discharged two more patients today, belonging to Korba district, after they completely recovered from COVID19. Presently, there are two active cases including a nursing officer. Both are stable," according to a statement from AIIMS, Raipur.

According to the state health department, Chhattisgarh so far has recorded 38 cases of coronavirus with no deaths. (ANI)

