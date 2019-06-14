Chhattisgarh: 2 Naxals killed in Kanker encounter

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Malepara here last night, DIG, Anti-Naxal Operations, P Sundarraj said on Friday.

The encounter took place in the jungle under Tadoki police station area and the bodies of the two Naxals have been recovered, the officer said.

Two SLR rifles and one .303 rifle along with ammunition have been seized from the encounter spot, he added. (ANI)