Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Forest officials on Monday arrested nine people, including two policemen for possession of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.
"The nine accused were looking for a Tantrik to perform sorcery with the tiger skin. Based on an input, a forest official posed as a Tantrik, raided and arrested the accused from the spot," said Chief Forest Guard J R Nayak.
Out of nine accused, two were policemen. Along with the tiger skin, four motorcycles and 11 mobile phones were recovered from the spot. (ANI)
Chhattisgarh: 2 policemen among 9 held for possession of tiger skin
ANI | Updated: Dec 10, 2019 06:35 IST
Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Forest officials on Monday arrested nine people, including two policemen for possession of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.