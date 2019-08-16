Chhattisgarh: 2 trampled to death by wild elephants

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Two elderly persons were trampled to death after a herd of around 35 wild elephants entered their village in Pasan area here, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Budhvariya Bai (80) and Jeetram (80).

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night, when around 30 to 35 elephants entered their village that lies in Katghora forest area.

Reportedly, the group of villagers tried to drive them away but could not succeed and the elephants trampled the two elderly persons.

While Bai died on the spot, Jeetram was rushed to the hospital by locals, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Elephants entering the village is a common sight for locals. (ANI)

