Representative image
Representative image

Chhattisgarh: 2 trampled to death by wild elephants

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:50 IST

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Two elderly persons were trampled to death after a herd of around 35 wild elephants entered their village in Pasan area here, police said on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Budhvariya Bai (80) and Jeetram (80).
According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night, when around 30 to 35 elephants entered their village that lies in Katghora forest area.
Reportedly, the group of villagers tried to drive them away but could not succeed and the elephants trampled the two elderly persons.
While Bai died on the spot, Jeetram was rushed to the hospital by locals, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
Elephants entering the village is a common sight for locals. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:45 IST

India has no-first-use nuclear policy, future will depend on...

Pokhran/New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a significant remark concerning India's nuclear doctrine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the country follows 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons but what would happen in future depends on "circumstances".

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:41 IST

SAD to contest Haryana Assembly polls in alliance with BJP

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the upcoming Haryana assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and negotiations for seat-sharing are presently going on, said the party's Core Committee member and in-charge of Haryana Balwinder Singh Bhunder here on F

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:29 IST

India wants to be friendly with all, even with troubling...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu while speaking at the Rabindranath Tagore Centre here on Friday said that India wants to remain friendly with all, even with the troubling neighbour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:20 IST

Delhi: Motorcylist dies after throat slit by kite 'manjha'

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a motorcyclist was killed after getting tangled in 'manjha' (thread of a kite) on a flyover in Paschim Vihar area of the national capital on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:18 IST

Delhi man suffering from rare bladder disease to get genital...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A Delhi man who was born with a rare bladder-related disease called 'Exstrophy Bladder' will undergo surgery to reconstruct his genital here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:15 IST

Kerala records first arrest over triple talaq

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Nearly two weeks after the parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Kozhikode Police on Friday arrested a man for giving his wife instant talaq here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:13 IST

Army Major General dismissed from service over sexual harassment case

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A Major General has been sacked from the army in a sexual harassment case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:12 IST

'Adequate stock of essentials available in Kashmir division'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Adequate stock of all the essential supplies are available throughout the Kashmir division and the government is taking all measures to ensure their delivery to the people, Advisor to Governor KK Sharma said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:05 IST

Warehouse fire at Ghitroni, 4 fire tenders deployed

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in Ghitorni here on Friday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:00 IST

Punjab CM terms Bajwa's allegation about AG office's role in...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday rejected Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's allegation that the Advocate General's (AG) office had misled the state government and the Assembly on the sensitive and critical issue of withdrawal of Bargari

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:53 IST

Uttarakhand: Road blocked in Uttarkashi, villagers forced to...

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Locals in Sankri village are putting their lives in peril as they are forced to cross the Halara Khad river here after the road connecting their village was blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:44 IST

Indian Navy rushes to give medical attention to injured Japanese...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Friday rushed to the help of an injured crew member on board a Japanese warship from where he was later evacuated for further medical treatment.

Read More
iocl