Chhattisgarh: 25 villagers injured after Naxals thrashed them in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 20 (ANI): In an outrageous incident in Dantewada, Naxals brutally thrashed 25 locals, including the mother of a newborn child, in the Parcheli village of the Katekalyan tehsil.

The incident took place after the villagers talked to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav, during their visit in the area, and apprised them of their problems and demanded development works to be carried out in the region.

The Naxals were infuriated by the villagers as they talked to the administration two days ago. Following which, they brutally thrashed 25 villagers, according to Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav on Sunday.

Afraid of further brutality by the Naxals, the villagers refrained from approaching the administration after the incident. A police team from the Katekalyan station reached the village and found out about the whole incident.

Following this, SP Pallav sent four ambulances to carry 18 injured villagers to the Katekalyan Hospital while seven severely injured persons were sent to the district hospital.

The 18 villagers were discharged from the Katekalyan Hospital after treatment, while the rest are undergoing treatment. (ANI)

