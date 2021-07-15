Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals killed in encounter with District Reserve Guard in Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Three Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the Faraspal area of Dantewada on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI, Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav said, "Three Naxals were killed in an exchange of fire with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Faraspal area of Dantewada today. Two of them were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on their heads."



The police official said that the three bodies have been identified as Birju Kakem and Jaggu Kakem, who had Rs 1 lakh reward on their heads, and Ajay Oyammi.

"Three country-made weapons and 3 kilograms of an improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered", said Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

