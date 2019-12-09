Chhattisgarh: 4 held for gang-rape of girl in Rajnandgaon

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Four people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a girl in Rajnandgaon here, police said.

The incident took place on December 2 when the victim went to her maternal uncle's home to attend a family function.

"We have registered a case and all the four accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said Rajnandgaon DIG, RL Dangi. (ANI)

