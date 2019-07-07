Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Dhamtari

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Bodies of the four Naxals along with seven weapons were recovered.

This comes days after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian were killed during an encounter with Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur district in the state. (ANI)

